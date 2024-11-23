Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 3,222 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,376 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. American National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.