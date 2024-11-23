13,752 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,752 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 80,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $9,314,959.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,615. The trade was a 91.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,412,367 shares of company stock worth $155,067,356. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.62, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $132.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.66.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

