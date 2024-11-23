B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $1.41 Million in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 835.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 26,439 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 75,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.75.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

