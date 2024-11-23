14,170 Shares in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 18,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $277,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.4 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.25 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 130.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $457,493.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,566.36. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $7,438,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,826,685 shares in the company, valued at $725,403,548.10. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,268 shares of company stock worth $32,128,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.