B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 9,409 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan B. Hubbard bought 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.30 per share, with a total value of $61,901.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 1.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SPG opened at $181.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.92 and a 52-week high of $183.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

