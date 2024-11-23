Swiss National Bank Sells 53,100 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Repligen worth $15,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.62.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.34 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Repligen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

