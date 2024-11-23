Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in CSX were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 177.8% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of CSX opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.39. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
