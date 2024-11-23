BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,977,721.64. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $425,901.87. The trade was a 47.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,095 shares of company stock worth $4,058,575 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after buying an additional 766,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after buying an additional 354,692 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,610,000 after buying an additional 134,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 198.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,016,000 after buying an additional 4,148,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.