Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Korn Ferry by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In other news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra J. Perry sold 5,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $387,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,994. The trade was a 10.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,201 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,320. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

KFY opened at $77.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $50.63 and a 52-week high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

