Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 695 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 302.3% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 146.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $315,312.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,501.74. This trade represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,753 shares of company stock worth $84,544,996. Company insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DASH stock opened at $177.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.87. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.56 and a 1-year high of $178.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of -393.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.03.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

