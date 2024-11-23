Smead Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,409,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $297,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $248.56 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $249.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.14 and a 200-day moving average of $211.76. The company has a market capitalization of $699.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.