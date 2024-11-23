Caprock Group LLC Has $712,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Caprock Group LLC raised its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 472.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 456,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 376,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,610,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,635,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,998,000 after acquiring an additional 264,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $719,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 285.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 268,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after purchasing an additional 198,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IQV opened at $201.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.67 and a 200-day moving average of $227.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.