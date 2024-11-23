Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 74.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $89,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.4 %

TAK opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

