CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CGI by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 3,776.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 699,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after buying an additional 681,747 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of CGI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 376,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,612,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $111.62 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.92 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

CGI Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIB. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CGI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CGI

CGI Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.