OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 10,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 76,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 12,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 18,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $248.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $152.71 and a twelve month high of $249.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

