B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,623,000. Makaira Partners LLC increased its position in Cactus by 399.6% during the second quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 499,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 399,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 3,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 317,704 shares during the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,553,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cactus by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 153,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHD. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cactus from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, CEO Stephen Tadlock sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $2,055,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,501.95. The trade was a 47.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce M. Rothstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,183.94. This trade represents a 29.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,325. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cactus Trading Up 0.8 %

WHD stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $57.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $293.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

Cactus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.