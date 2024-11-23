9,155 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,155 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.3% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,669,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,198,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,516,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,106,000 after buying an additional 84,835 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,064,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,174,000 after buying an additional 120,892 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,108,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after buying an additional 62,971 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $163.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.28 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

