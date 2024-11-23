Quest Partners LLC Sells 8,332 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Quest Partners LLC cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,332 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,606,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 666.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,438,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 237,950 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,968,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Exelon stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.83. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

