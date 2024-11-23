Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 800 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIBR. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8,717.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 547,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 541,373 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 299,667 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,378,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 397,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 94,832 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $63.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $48.36 and a 12-month high of $65.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

