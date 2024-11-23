B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 129,198 Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.08% of Certara at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CERT. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Certara by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,525,000 after acquiring an additional 37,392 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Certara by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after buying an additional 273,095 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,773,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 248,448 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP boosted its position in shares of Certara by 153.0% in the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,308,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 791,405 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Certara by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,085,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,503.73. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,658.16. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Certara Price Performance

Certara stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.51. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.87.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CERT

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.