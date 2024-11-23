Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LNW shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Light & Wonder from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC grew its stake in Light & Wonder by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,263,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNW opened at $96.42 on Monday. Light & Wonder has a one year low of $76.52 and a one year high of $115.00. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day moving average of $99.88.

Light & Wonder announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

