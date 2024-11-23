Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $142.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

