Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,800 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 147.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,585,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,003,000 after buying an additional 4,521,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 71.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after buying an additional 2,756,759 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 79.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,859,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after buying an additional 2,149,915 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 328.2% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 1,389,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,779,000 after buying an additional 1,064,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 31.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after buying an additional 1,058,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

AGI opened at $18.88 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $360.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alamos Gold from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

