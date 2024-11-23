Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.22.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $78.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $59.31 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.06.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
