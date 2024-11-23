MAI Capital Management Invests $476,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in ANSYS by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 99,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 90,653 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ANSYS by 72.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,488,000 after buying an additional 89,840 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter valued at $27,328,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,079,000 after buying an additional 84,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $350.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.83 and a 200 day moving average of $323.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.81 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

