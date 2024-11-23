Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $115,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 93.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,230 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after buying an additional 3,868,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth $83,562,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. The trade was a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

