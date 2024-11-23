Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 3,409.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 676,259 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of AGNC Investment worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 509,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,446,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639,675 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,842,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,196,000 after buying an additional 2,916,345 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 42.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.