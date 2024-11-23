Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vestis worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vestis by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after buying an additional 2,591,593 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vestis by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vestis during the 2nd quarter worth $13,752,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Vestis during the 1st quarter worth $16,380,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Vestis by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 824,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vestis Price Performance

NYSE VSTS opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Vestis Co. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

VSTS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Vestis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vestis from $13.60 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.43.

About Vestis

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

