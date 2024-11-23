Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Whirlpool worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,304,000 after purchasing an additional 312,729 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $30,174,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,402,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,381,000 after acquiring an additional 269,976 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 240.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 375,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 532,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,343,233.60. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $112.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.63. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

