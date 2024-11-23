Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lear by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 240.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEA opened at $97.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.78. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $147.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.32. Lear had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lear from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

