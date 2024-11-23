Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,228,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 125.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landstar System by 362.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,778.56. This represents a 6.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $180.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.39 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Landstar System

Landstar System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.