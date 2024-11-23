Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 80.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 361.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,148 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 90.9% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 426,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $280.40 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.23 and a 52 week high of $307.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.55% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.38.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

