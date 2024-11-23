GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Position Increased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 35.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,743,000 after acquiring an additional 394,399 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in GoDaddy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,855,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $196.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.83. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $196.71.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,868.50. This trade represents a 5.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.80, for a total value of $183,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,119,161.60. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,845 shares of company stock worth $4,803,380 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

