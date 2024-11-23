MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $332.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.10 and its 200-day moving average is $272.88. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total value of $77,387.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 33,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,000. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $911,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342,968.75. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,034,249. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush raised MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.54.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

