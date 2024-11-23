Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRNA

Moderna Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. Moderna has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $94.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,440.60. The trade was a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.