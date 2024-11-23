Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,948.57 ($24.43).

ANTO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,100 ($26.33) to GBX 2,000 ($25.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,664.50 ($20.87) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,808.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,969.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,821.19, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of GBX 1,385.50 ($17.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,425 ($30.40).

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

