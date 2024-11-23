Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSSX opened at $25.95 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.07.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0741 per share. This is a boost from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.