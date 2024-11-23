9,500 Shares in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDNA opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.19. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Get iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF alerts:

About iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (IDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of global stocks involved in genomics, immunology, and bioengineering. IDNA was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.