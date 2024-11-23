Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Free Report) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.08%.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

