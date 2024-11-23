Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,513 Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2024

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMV opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

