Avior Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,513 Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Farmers National Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMV opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

