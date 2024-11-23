Avior Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,049,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $310.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.05. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.13 and a fifty-two week high of $314.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

