Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

