Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 224 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $311,684,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Xylem by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,012,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 315,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,778,000 after buying an additional 206,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $19,570,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of XYL opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

