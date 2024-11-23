Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $82,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

