Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.01 Million Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 7,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $1,761,744.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,683.76. This represents a 50.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,956 shares of company stock valued at $46,058,091. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

STZ stock opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $224.76 and a twelve month high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.56, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $247.56.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 130.74%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

