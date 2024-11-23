Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.10% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSI. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of PSI stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $799.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

