Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,019,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CARR stock opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.23.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

