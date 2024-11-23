Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.78.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

