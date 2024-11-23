First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Stock Position Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

FEMB stock opened at $26.89 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.1325 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

