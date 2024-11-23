Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,008,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,531,000 after purchasing an additional 495,944 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 279,774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 321,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,132 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 705.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $120.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $98.17 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.